The Gunns Help Jay White Beat Ricky Starks On AEW Dynamite

Jay White got the help of The Gunns to put away Ricky Starks in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show closed with White battling Starks, which saw The Gunns come out when the referee was knocked down and hit their finisher on Starks. White then picked up the win with the Bladerunner.

Juice Robinson and FTR were banned from ringside for the match, and Robinson came down afterward to celebrate with his Bullet Club Gold partner.