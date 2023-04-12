The Gunns on Wanting to Regain the AEW Tag Team Titles

– During an appearance on CBS 58 ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, former AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunns (Austin and Colton Gunn) discussed wanting to regain their tag team titles.

Colton Gunn said on wanting to regain the tag team titles, “I would say my goal when getting into [wrestling] was to win the tag team titles with my brother, and we did it. So now it’s how many times can we win it, I guess.” Austin Gunn pointed out how the first title victory came earlier than expected, and now they are looking to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

FTR defeated The Gunns on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite to win the tag titles.