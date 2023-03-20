The Gunns Talk Proving Fans Wrong With AEW Tag Team Title Win

In an interview with Fightful, The Gunns (Austin & Colten) spoke about winning the AEW World Tag Team titles, which they said proved the fans wrong. The team beat The Acclaimed last month to become the champions for the first time. Here are highlights:

Austin on proving the fans wrong: “I’ll just say this; it’s a very different feeling when people root for you. You have an underdog story, work hard, the fans are behind you, win the championship titles, and everybody cheers. We did not get that experience; we got the total opposite. When the fans hate you and want anything besides us to win the AEW Tag-Team Championships, and [we] get the 1-2-3 from the referee. You hold your hand up, and I look at Colten, and he’s the only one in the arena happy for you, and you look around. Everybody’s in shock, flipping you off, screaming profanities at you, and almost coming over the barricade; it’s a different feeling. It wasn’t; oh my gosh, we finally did it. I mean, pardon my French. It was an “F you” guys [fans]. We told you from day one this was going to happen. We told you we were going to beat The Acclaimed. We told you we were going to beat our Dad. We told you this would happen, and when we ripped their hearts out from there, like their best tag team, The Acclaimed. It was the best feeling for me but a different experience.”

Colten on knowing they could do it: “Austin covered Bowens, we got that 1-2-3, and we won. We did it, got them all, we sucked the air right out of this building. I hate every single one of you. My brother and I were the only people who believed each other and were standing on that ramp. It didn’t hit me until a couple of days later that we were the tag champs. We did it, and we proved everyone wrong.”