wrestling / News

The Gunns Say The Usos Are Their Bucket List Opponents

September 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Austin Colten The Gunns AEW Dynamite 12-21-22 Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), The Gunns said The Usos are definite dream opponents of theirs when it comes to wrestlers outside of AEW.

Austin Gunn said: “One on our bucket list, if we just had to say outside of AEW, I think The Usos would be great. When you when you wrestle a brother tag team, it’s just special. They were born in this business. We were born in this business.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Gunns, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading