The Gunns Say The Usos Are Their Bucket List Opponents

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), The Gunns said The Usos are definite dream opponents of theirs when it comes to wrestlers outside of AEW.

Austin Gunn said: “One on our bucket list, if we just had to say outside of AEW, I think The Usos would be great. When you when you wrestle a brother tag team, it’s just special. They were born in this business. We were born in this business.“