wrestling / News
The Hardy Boyz Advertised for MCW Pro Wrestling’s Spring Fever Show in May
February 6, 2022 | Posted by
– MCW Pro Wrestling is advertising that The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) will be appearing at MCW’s Spring Fever show on Sunday, May 15 in Millersville, Maryland. According to the announcement, The Hardy Boyz will be appearing at Celebfest and also competing int he ring at Spring Fever (see below):
“Breaking News!!! IPO Sports Marketing teams up with MCW Pro Wrestling again on Sunday May 15th to present #BaltimoreCelebfest4 and #MCWSpringFever at the Benfield Sportscenter in Millersville, MD. Already signed to appear at Celebfest and also to compete at Spring Fever is Matt & Jeff Hardy.”
As noted, The Hardys are currently scheduled to reunite for the first time since 2019 for Big Time Wrestling on March 12.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Star He’d Face If He Came Out Of Retirement
- Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE
- Victoria Recalls Coming Back For 2021 Royal Rumble, Says She ‘Collapsed’ Backstage After
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)