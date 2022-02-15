The Hardy Boyz Release Video on Their ‘One Last Final Run’

– The Hardy Boyz released a video on Matt Hardy’s YouTube channel where Matt Hardy announced that Team Xtreme is back together for “one last final run.” As previously reported, Matt and Jeff Hardy are first set to reunite on March 12 in Boston, Massachusetts for Big Time Wrestling. They will face the winners of The SATS vs. The Briscoes earlier in the night at that event.

Hardy added in the video, “We are undoubtedly the greatest team in all of space and time! In this one last final run we’re on, it is to prove we’re the greatest tag team in all of professional wrestling history! And we are both getting in the shapes of our lives! We are gonna scorch the Earth! And I promise you on this very final run, we have nothing to lose! We are going down in a blaze of glory!”

The Hardy Boyz kick off their final run tour on March 12 at the Big Time Wrestling Show in Webster Town Hall. They are currently scheduled to team with each other for multiple shows later this year. You can check out that video below: