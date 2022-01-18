wrestling / News
The Hardy Boyz Set to Reunite for Big Time Wrestling in March
– As previously reported, Matt and Jeff Hardy are already scheduled to be making joint appearances with each other later this year. Now, Big Time Wrestling has also confirmed that The Hardy Boyz will reunite in the ring for the first time in three years for the promotion’s upcoming event on March 12.
The last time Matt and Jeff teamed together as The Hardy Boyz was April 2019 in WWE. The event will be held in Webster, Massachusetts. You can view the announcement below.
Hardy was released by WWE last December following an incident at a house show in Edinburg, Texas where Hardy left the ring through the crowd during a tag team match, where he appeared “sluggish.”
HARDY BOYZ TEAM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS!
Saturday March 12th! Webster, Mass!
MORE TOUR DATES TO COME! pic.twitter.com/Y9kSfjEKnE
— Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) January 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer On Potential AEW Involvement In Royal Rumble
- Charlotte Flair On Ignoring Wrestling Rumor Sites, Her Character Change Last Year, More
- Eric Bischoff On Sean Waltman Being Big Reason For nWo’s Success, Konnan Joining the Faction In 1997
- Tay Conti, Anna Jay & The Bunny Share Pics From Street Fight Following WWE Criticism