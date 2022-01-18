The Hardy Boyz Set to Reunite for Big Time Wrestling in March

– As previously reported, Matt and Jeff Hardy are already scheduled to be making joint appearances with each other later this year. Now, Big Time Wrestling has also confirmed that The Hardy Boyz will reunite in the ring for the first time in three years for the promotion’s upcoming event on March 12.

The last time Matt and Jeff teamed together as The Hardy Boyz was April 2019 in WWE. The event will be held in Webster, Massachusetts. You can view the announcement below.

Hardy was released by WWE last December following an incident at a house show in Edinburg, Texas where Hardy left the ring through the crowd during a tag team match, where he appeared “sluggish.”