The Hardys Announced For WrestleCon Indianapolis In January

The Hardys are the first guests announced for WrestleCon Indianapolis over Royal Rumble 2025 weekend. WrestleCon announced on Wednesday that the TNA stars will appear at the convention, which takes place on January 31st and February 1st.

The promotion announced:

“First guest announcements for Indianapolis! Join us Jan 31st and Feb 1st at the Marriott Downtown connected to the Convention Center/Lucas Oil Stadium. General admission entry is free.”

The Hardys are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions.