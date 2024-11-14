wrestling / News

The Hardys Announced For WrestleCon Indianapolis In January

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hardy Boys - TNA Bound for Glory 2024, Jeff Hardy Image Credit: TNA

The Hardys are the first guests announced for WrestleCon Indianapolis over Royal Rumble 2025 weekend. WrestleCon announced on Wednesday that the TNA stars will appear at the convention, which takes place on January 31st and February 1st.

The promotion announced:

“First guest announcements for Indianapolis! Join us Jan 31st and Feb 1st at the Marriott Downtown connected to the Convention Center/Lucas Oil Stadium. General admission entry is free.”

The Hardys are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Hardys, WrestleCon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading