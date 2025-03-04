wrestling / News

The Hardys Set For Appearance On This Week’s WWE NXT

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hardy Boys - TNA Bound for Glory 2024, Jeff Hardy The Hardys Matt Hardy TNA Ultimate Hardy Experience Image Credit: TNA

The Hardys will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that the TNA World Tag Team Champions, who will defend their titles against Fraxiom at next week’s Roadblock, will be appearing on Tuesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on The CW, is:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears
* Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker
* Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
* The Hardys appear

