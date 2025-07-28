wrestling / News
The Hardys Have Been Awarded The 4th Rope Tag Team Titles
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced that The Hardys, Matt and Jeff, have been awarded the 4th Rope tag team titles. The pair are already the TNA World Tag Team champions, after winning the belts at Slammiversary.
EXCLUSIVE: TNA President @carlossilva and @4thRope Executive Prime present @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND with the 4th Rope World Tag Team Titles. @WESTSIDEGUNN pic.twitter.com/kQ0ktbpGdL
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To The Passing Of Hulk Hogan, Recounts How He Found Out
- Drew McIntyre Currently Stranded In England, Blames Jelly Roll If He Misses WWE Summerslam
- Lex Luger On How The WCW Locker Room Felt About Sting Descending From The Rafters
- Bayley Interested In Finding Shirtless Man From Smackdown Taping, Man Identifies Himself