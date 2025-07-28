wrestling / News

The Hardys Have Been Awarded The 4th Rope Tag Team Titles

July 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Hardys TNA Slammiversary 2025 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that The Hardys, Matt and Jeff, have been awarded the 4th Rope tag team titles. The pair are already the TNA World Tag Team champions, after winning the belts at Slammiversary.

