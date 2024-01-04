– AEW confirmed a four-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage, featuring The Hardys teaming with Mark Briscoe, plus Wheeler Yuta defending the ROH Pure Title, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale all in action. Here’s the lineup:

* The Hardys & Mark Briscoe vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian

* Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Komander

* Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander in action