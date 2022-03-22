The Hardys Hype Up Match With nZo & CAZ XL Set for This Sunday

– As previously reported, The Hardys are set to face former WWE Superstars nZo and CAZ XL (aka Enzo Amore and Big Cass) for Northeast Wrestling’s upcoming event scheduled for March 27. Matt and Jeff released a new video hyping up the matchup, which you can see below.

The event will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm local time in Waterbury, Connecticut at Crosby High School. Here’s the lineup for this Sunday’s NEW event:

* NEW Champion Danny Maff vs. Ron Zombie

* NEW Tag Team Champions Waves & Curls vs. Mike Verna & Channing Thomas

* NEW Live Champion Hale Collins vs. Chris Battle

* The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. nZo & CAZ XL

* Taya Valykrie vs. Ashley D’Amboise.

* Toni Storm set to appear

* JT Dunn vs. John Morrison

* Flip Gordon vs. KC Navarro vs. Alec Price

* Juice Robinson vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

* Vargas vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky.