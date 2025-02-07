The Hardys and KC Navarro Going to New York To Promote TNA Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling has announced that Matt and Jeff Hardy, as well as KC Navarro, will be in New York later this month to promote Slammiversary. The event takes place on July 20 at the UBS Arena on Long Island.

Reigning TNA Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys, will be in New York City on Monday & Tuesday, February 24-25, for promotions at the New York Islanders’ home game at UBS Arena against their arch-rival, the New York Rangers. Jeff & Matt Hardy also will visit SiriusXM studios for a live in-studio interview on Busted Open and other popular radio shows.

The Hardys are available for additional interviews February 24-25 as TNA Wrestling builds toward Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20, originating from UBS Arena in Belmont Park.

Jeff & Matt will be joined at the NHL game by KC Navarro, and all three TNA stars will be at UBS Arena on Tuesday, February 25, for multiple activations at the Islanders/Rangers game.

THE HARDYS

Brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy have been wrestling professionally since 1993, holding countless championships over the decades. In fact, WWE named The Hardys as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Jeff and Matt are the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Revolutionary and fearless, Jeff and Matt are known for their energetic, high-risk approach to pro wrestling. In 2003, Jeff & Matt co-wrote an autobiographical book of memoirs; their book was a New York Times best-seller.

The Hardys won their third TNA World Tag Team Championship this past October, defeating previous champions The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) and ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey).

JEFF HARDY

Jeff has long had a passion and participated in motocross, as well as artistic endeavors such as music and painting. Jeff made his TNA debut in 2004 in a match against A.J. Styles for the TNA X Division Championship. He has been the TNA World Champion three times for a combined 249 days.

MATT HARDY

Matt Hardy’s eccentric “Broken” gimmick made its debut in 2016 and has long been praised, winning multiple Best Gimmick awards. Matt made his TNA debut in 2011 in a match against Rob Van Dam. Matt is a two-time former TNA World Champion. He played baseball and football while growing up and attended Union Pines High School in North Carolina.

KC NAVARRO

The 25-year-old Navarro, a Miami native who now lives in New Jersey, made his pro wrestling debut as a sophomore in high school at age 15. He worked for AEW and was a champion for multiple independent wrestling promotions before signing with TNA. Navarro was bullied in school for being a fan of professional wrestling. He got into wrestling because his father was in the U.S. Army. “Wrestling made me feel like he was home,” he said. His dad watched KC in action for TNA during recent shows in San Antonio, Texas. Navarro was an aide for children with special needs at Bright Beginnings Learning Center. He graduated from Metuchen High School in 2017 in Metuchen, New Jersey.

All the TNA Wrestling stars will next be in action on Thursday & Friday, February 20-21, LIVE at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, with appearances by Mike Santana, A.J. Francis, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Tessa Blanchard, Tasha Steelz and Rosemary, among others.

Tickets for both live events in Orlando, plus Slammiversary in New York, are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship