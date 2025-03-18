The Hardys, Moose Not Cleared To Compete After TNA Sacrifice

TNA has announced that The Hardys and Moose have not been cleared following TNA Sacrifice. TNA posted a new video to Twitter on Monday with Gia Miller giving updates on injuries following last Friday’s TNA+ event.

Miller noted that Matt hardy was being evaluated for a deviated septum and Jeff Hardy had a lower body injury, with neither cleared to compete. Moose is also not cleared after suffering a hip injury.

As for other updates, Mustafa Ali was cleared after being evaluated for a jaw injury, Lei Ying Lee was cleared following a perforated ear drum, and Mike Santana was cleared from a hand injury. Finally, Alisha Edwards passed concussion protocol and is cleared.

https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1901819196348010531