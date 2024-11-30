The Hardys In Action & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact. The following matches were announced at Turning Point for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA X-Division Title #1 Contenders Match: Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin

* The Good Hands vs. PCO & Sami Callihan

* The Hardys vs. TBA