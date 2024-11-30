wrestling / News
The Hardys In Action & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact. The following matches were announced at Turning Point for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:
* TNA X-Division Title #1 Contenders Match: Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin
* The Good Hands vs. PCO & Sami Callihan
* The Hardys vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Reports on Health of Jade Cargill After WWE Injury Storyline
- More Details On What Shows John Cena Will Work During Retirement Tour
- More Details on Why PROGRESS Cancelled Cara Noir vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
- Paul Heyman Reveals That CM Punk Was Dragged Down in WWE Because of Perception of Him as a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’