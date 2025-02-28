wrestling / News
The Hardys In Action, Oba Femi & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
February 27, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced The Hardys vs. The Colons, Oba Femi and more for next week’s TNA Impact. The following was announced on this week’s episode of Impact for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:
* The Hardys vs. The Colons
* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory
* Oba Femi speaks
