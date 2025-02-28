wrestling / News

The Hardys In Action, Oba Femi & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hardy Boys - TNA Bound for Glory 2024, Jeff Hardy The Hardys Matt Hardy Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced The Hardys vs. The Colons, Oba Femi and more for next week’s TNA Impact. The following was announced on this week’s episode of Impact for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* The Hardys vs. The Colons
* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory
* Oba Femi speaks

