The Hardys On Being In Joe Hendry Memes, Matt’s Favorite Meme Of Himself

The Hardys recently talked about being in some of Joe Hendry’s memes and Matt’s favorite meme that he’s featured in. Matt and Jeff Hardy spoke about their memes while speaking with Fightful and you can see highlights below:

Jeff on being in the Joe Hendry memes: “Joe Hendry has entertained the heck out of me when I first started watching TNA again and I saw him, I was like, ‘Wow, this guy is special.’ When we got to turn around with him doing his deal in the ring, that was so fun and I even threw a little juke in there after we turned around. That was a blast.”

Matt on his favorite meme of himself: “One of my favorites, it stands out a lot and I probably use it a lot, which is real fun. When I was doing Big Money Matt in AEW, there was a time where I cheated on the outside to help one of my guys win and the camera like got off the match and it came down on me and just like instinctually, I just did, ‘Shhh, don’t [stooge] me off.’ They got such a great shot of that, it is such a good meme. If I’m ever telling someone like, ‘Hey, kayfabe, brother, not so loud.”