The Hardys On Working With The System In TNA, Recent Match With First Class

The Hardys are having a good time in their TNA run, and the two talked about their rivalry with The System and more in a new interview. Matt and Jeff Hardy spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

Matt on their feud with The System: “Yeah, and I think we’re gonna have a really intriguing, interesting scenario developed here over the next four or five weeks. You have ABC that just were the World Tag Team Champions. You have the System who just regained the World Tag Team Championships and we beat the System twice now and we really wanna put our name in the hat for the titles. So we’re heading towards an imminent showdown, I think.”

Matt on working with the stable: “Man, it’s been great. Like working against the System. Moose is phenomenal. I never got to work against him in any length. So it was great coming in and having a program with him and that’s kind of initially what I agreed to do a program with Moose through June 15th and we’ll kind of see where things land across the board. Then Jeff was leaving AEW and Jeff said, ‘Man, it looks like you’re having a good time there. Like I think I’d be up for doing that.’ That’s kind of how things happened. But TNA is in a great spot right now. They have a great management team, they have a great roster and everybody is working for the greater good.

“We’re coming off like six or seven sellouts, which has been awesome and we appreciate you having us on here, Sean, as we’re trying to push as hard as we can to get nights one and two at Spartanburg sold out as well. But it’s hot right now. It really is. There’s a lot of buzz around TNA. It’s very cool because they do have a great product. We just want to do all we can to get the word out there. Night one in Spartanburg on Friday night, myself and Jeff, we were wrestling ABC and that’s going to be a first time ever match. Very excited about that. Then night two, we’re going to be teaming with ABC to take on all four of the System. So it’s going to be a couple of big matches there and a lot of great stuff happening this weekend.”

Jeff on their match with First Class: “Yeah, that match with First Class a few weeks ago. It did a lot for my confidence within myself. Like it was so fun in there and we did some new kind of innovative stuff that we hadn’t tried yet and it worked. So it actually inspired me to like spring up to the top rope without climbing up there really slow, like an old man. It worked in our last match with TNA. So it really gave me a lot of confidence that match with them to not fear what I fear all the time and that’s my self failing or tripping or slipping or whatever. So yeah, that, that match excited me a lot with First Class.”