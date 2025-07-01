The Hardys See a Lot of Potential With KC Navarro

– During an appearance on The Bob Culture Podcast, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), spoke highly about TNA wrestler KC Navarro. They’ve recently worked with Navarro for multiple matches iN TNA Wrestling.

Matt Hardy said on Navarro (via Fightful), “KC, I see a lot of potential in him. He was a great first person to hit that move on. It’s turned out that the Plot Twist will be something regular in our arsenal.” Jeff Hardy added on the wrestler, “He’s definitely a similar creature, much like myself. A different breed. A human anomaly. He’s got a bright future.”

At TNA Slammiversary 2025, The Hardys will be competing against the First Cla$$ team of KC Navarro and AJ Francis, The Rascalz, and The Nemeths in a 4-Way Tag Team Ladder Match for the TNA World Tag Team Titles. TNA Slammiversary 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will air live on pay-per-view.