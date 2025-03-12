The Hardys Tease NXT Tag Team Title Shot After NXT Roadblock Win

The Hardys defeated Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock and say they may want an NXT Tag Team Championship shot next. The TNA World Tag Team Champions retained their titles against Nathan Frazer and Axiom on Tuesday’s show and they spoke about the win in a digital exclusive after the match. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

Matt on the match: “The moment tonight was incredible. The reaction these New York folk gave us in Madison Square Garden was just off the charts. It was exhilarating, it was intoxicating. We’re four decades into this, and we’re not necessarily supposed to get moments like this at this stage of our career, but we are still getting it. To face these guys at this show, on this event, for NXT, just made our night, and it was really special.”

Jeff on a possible title shot: “I think I just have a statement and a question. Their human hearts are more like rocket-boosters. That’s the fastest team I’ve ever been in the ring with, and my question is, do we get a shot at the NXT Tag Titles now?”

Matt on a title shot: “I was going to say, they’re incredible. I cannot put them over enough. They are amazing, and they are the NXT Tag Team Champions for very specific reasons, because they’re incredible. But tonight, we were defending the TNA World Tag Team Titles, and we were able to retain. But we did beat them. Unfortunately, the NXT Titles weren’t on the line. Maybe next time, the NXT titles will be on the line because that is something The Hardys do not have on their list of gold.”