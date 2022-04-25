wrestling / News
The Hardys, Top Flight & More Set For Action on This Week’s AEW Dark
This week’s episode of AEW Dark will see the Hardys team up with Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian, plus more. AEW has announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* The Hardys, Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico, The Blade, Max Caster, and Private Party
* Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty
* Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon
* Anna Jay and Skye Blue vs. The Bunny and Raychell Rose
* Red Velvet vs. Dulce Tormenta
* QT Marshall vs. Penta Oscuro
#TheHardys (@MATTHARDYBRAND/@JEFFHARDYBRAND) are in action TOMORROW night on #AEWDark, teaming up with @FrankieKazarian & @TopFlight612 to face #PrivateParty (@IsiahKassidy/@Marq_Quen), @BladeofBuffalo, @PlatinumMax and @AngelicoAAA! Tune in at 7/6c at https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! pic.twitter.com/qcqqX4eSx0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2022
A brand new episode of #AEWDark drops TOMORROW night! Tune in at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@abadon_AEW v @CharRenegade_1
–@annajay___/@Skyebyee v @AllieWrestling/@ItsRaychellRose
–@theleemoriarty v @KingSerpentico
–@Thee_Red_Velvet v @sweetstorm915 pic.twitter.com/cpqCDgH0Xh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2022
On a brand new episode of #AEWDark TOMORROW, @PENTAELZEROM will face #TheFactory's @QTMarshall! Tune in to https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB at 7/6c to catch the action! pic.twitter.com/qU1bhBwl1O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2022
