The Hardys, Top Flight & More Set For Action on This Week’s AEW Dark

This week’s episode of AEW Dark will see the Hardys team up with Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian, plus more. AEW has announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* The Hardys, Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico, The Blade, Max Caster, and Private Party

* Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty

* Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon

* Anna Jay and Skye Blue vs. The Bunny and Raychell Rose

* Red Velvet vs. Dulce Tormenta

* QT Marshall vs. Penta Oscuro