The Hardys vs. ABC & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

The Hardys are set to collide with ABC among the matches announced for next week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* ABC vs. The Hardys

* Eric Young & Steve Maclin vs. Sinner & Saint

* Tasha Steelz, Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Sol Ruca

* Heather Reckless gets a makeover from Ash By Elegance