wrestling / News

The Hardys vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards Announced for Tonight’s TNA Impact Tapings

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Matt and Jeff Hardy - The Hardys Image Credit: TNA

– TNA announced a huge matchup for tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Philadelphia. The Hardys, Matt and Jeff Hardy, will team up against Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. This will be the second night of TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This will be the first time Matt and Jeff teamed together in six months. You can check out that match announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA, TNA Impact, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading