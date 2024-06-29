wrestling / News
The Hardys vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards Announced for Tonight’s TNA Impact Tapings
June 29, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA announced a huge matchup for tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Philadelphia. The Hardys, Matt and Jeff Hardy, will team up against Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. This will be the second night of TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
This will be the first time Matt and Jeff teamed together in six months. You can check out that match announcement below:
TONIGHT, #TNAiMPACT rolls into the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA!@MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND vs. @TheEddieEdwards & @Myers_Wrestling
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/oe0Gd52x0V pic.twitter.com/56up1hj76p
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 29, 2024