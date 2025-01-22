The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

The Hardys will battle two members of The System on this week’s live episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that the Hardys will battle Moose and JDC on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. The Rascalz

* The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC

* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA

* Joe Hendry to speak