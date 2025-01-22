wrestling / News
The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
January 21, 2025 | Posted by
The Hardys will battle two members of The System on this week’s live episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that the Hardys will battle Moose and JDC on this week’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. The Rascalz
* The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC
* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA
* Joe Hendry to speak
THIS THURSDAY LIVE on #TNAiMPACT at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ around the world.@TheMooseNation and @DirtyDangoCurty take on TNA World Tag Team Champions @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND! pic.twitter.com/OO0i68L42v
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 21, 2025
