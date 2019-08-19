The Hart Foundation To Face The Dynasty In 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match At MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced that The Hart Foundation will challenge The Dynasty in a 2 out of 3 falls match at MLW War Chamber on September 7. Here’s a press release:

Hart Foundation challenge Dynasty in 2/3 Falls World Tag Team Title Bout signed for Dallas

Who will win the final encounter?

For the first-time in MLW history the World Tag Team Titles will be contested in a 2/3 falls encounter as MLW makes its Dallas area debut.

MLW today announced The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) vs. The Dynasty in a 2/3 Fall World Tag Team Title Bout for MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on September 7. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

For weeks many have asked how the Dynasty could block a contractually obligated title rematch for the Hart Foundation. Simple: the Dynasty had the good fortune of Richard Holliday’s family of lawyers who added some fine print in the contract: a morals clause.

Citing Teddy Hart’s “extracurricular activities,” MJF and Holliday quickly invoked said morals clause. Thus seemingly ending the Hart Foundation’s pursuit of their newly won championship gold.

That was until Teddy Hart 1-upped them with a little leverage.

During a contentious conference call hosted by the league and featuring the Hart Foundation and the Dynasty (and their lawyers), Teddy reminded MJF about the time the Hart Foundation went joy-riding in MJF’s new car this past spring.

As documented on an episode of H2tv (WATCH), Teddy found something “scandalous” in MJF’s glove compartment…. something he would not want the world to know about. MJF quickly jumped in on the conference call to interrupt Teddy before anything could be revealed and caved on the rematch.

Scrambling to keep Teddy quiet, MJF quickly moved to sign the contract and end the league hosted arbitration hearing.

Sensing blood in the water, Davey Boy Smith Jr. demanded a stipulation to ensure the Dynasty’s meddling would not impact the title fight in the form of making the match a 2 out-of 3 fall bout.

MJF, livid but panicked and despite Holliday and lawyers, agreed to the stipulation in exchange for the Harts signing a nondisclosure agreement to never reveal whatever MJF had in the glove compartment of his car.

While a strange turn of events has led to this title match, Dallas will now see what could be the final encounter between the Hart Foundation and The Dynasty as championship gold weighs in the balance.

See this match LIVE September 7. Buy your tickets today at MLWgo.com.

Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Confirmed for September 7:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH

The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit

2/3 FALLS FOR THE WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

The Dynasty (champions) vs. The Hart Foundation

A tribute to Gary Hart

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Brian Pillman Jr. • Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Austin Aries • Mance Warner • Timothy Thatcher • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Gringo Loc • Zenshi • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

VIP ticket holders special access starting at 5:30 p.m.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.