The Hex Debut On Impact Wrestling, Attack the Death Dollz
Father James Mitchell made his return to Impact Wrestling this week, sending The Hex to attack the Death Dollz. Tonight’s show saw the Knockouts Tag team Champions defeat Taylor Wilde & Killer Kelly, after which Mitchell came out and said it had been too long since Rosemary visited her father.
The Hex then came out from the crowd and attacked the Dollz from behind, as you can see below.
The Hex are Marti Belle & Allysin Kay, who are former NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions. Both women have appeared in Impact before, though this is their first appearance as a team.
.@MinisterReal just unleashed The Hex's @Sienna and @MartiBelle on the Death Dollz! #IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary @thetayavalkyrie @FearHavok pic.twitter.com/Pkh7wZrMQX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
