The Hex On Why They Returned To Impact as a Team, Say They’re ‘Better Together’

The Hex made their returns to Impact wrestling earlier this month, and the duo recently discussed their decision to return to the company. Allysin Kay and Marti Bell spoke with Denise Salcedo for her Instinct Culture show and talked about their return to the company; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Kay on their return to Impact as a team: “We had our separate runs in each company [Impact & NWA]. We left for a while and then come back together and we found success doing that elsewhere, so we figured, why not? You want to keep the same formula if it’s working, right? Why change it if it’s not broken?”

Belle on the two of them staying together as a team: “We always say The Hex is better together. We’re great separately, but The Hex is just better together, and we are very excited. We have found a lot of success holding championship gold [in] almost every single place that we’ve been to, so why not do the same at Impact?”