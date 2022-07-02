The HitMakerZ Release Track To Hype Match At Weekend Event

The HitMakerZ are taking on Chris Bey and Leon Ruff at this weekend’s Sausage Castle Wrestling show, and the group released a track to hype the bout. AJ Francis posted a video to his Twitter account featuring himself, Briana Brandy, and Josiah Williams, the latter of whom will be accompanying Ruff and Bey for the match.

You can check out the track below. The event takes place in Orlando on Sunday and you can find out more about it here.