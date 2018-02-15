The Humanization Of Braun Strowman

Every once in awhile, somebody comes along that defies all expectations. They shatter the idea that no unestablished wrestler can get over with the fans in today’s day & age. Whatever they do just works, no matter how ridiculous it might seem on the surface. Any idea becomes viable with them.

Over the past two years, Braun Strowman has become one of those guys.

He started out as a member of the Wyatt Family, where he stood out due to his size. When you look ridiculously large next to the likes of Luke Harper & Erick Rowan, you’re a big man. It was obvious back then that Braun was going to get a chance to do big things. After all, Big Show & Kane need replacing, and this generation of wrestlers was somewhat lacking in the size department. Big Show & Kane would eventually do their part in making Braun Strowman. But first, Roman Reigns would help Braun connect with the audience.

Braun had parted ways with the Wyatts due to the Superstar Shakeup. He did the undefeated streak thing for awhile & got to beat people up. When big dudes beat people up, they get over. When they beat Roman Reigns up in increasingly ridiculous ways, they really get over.

Reigns’ opponents typically do well in crowd reaction. Braun’s reaction was different, because Braun was different. Little things he’d do like screaming “I’M NOT FINISHED WITH YOU!” in the middle of a beatdown got tremendous reactions. His taunt of raising his arms & screaming at the beginning & end of his segments would get a babyface reaction. There were “Thank You Strowman” chants after he defeated Reigns at Payback & beat him down to end the show.

Braun was still theoretically a heel during all of this. It was tough to boo him because he kept doing awesome things. He broke the ring with Big Show’s body. He put Kalisto in a dumpster & pushed it off the stage. A broken elbow didn’t do much to slow his momentum. When he came back he was still steamrolling over people.

WWE pretty much had to turn him face. Of course, it was done in a ridiculously over the top way, by having his tag team partners murder him at TLC. He came back a week later on Raw & officially became a good guy. At first, he didn’t change his ways too much. He still beat people up in ridiculous ways. There was a little more playing to the crowd. He developed two catchphrases. And occasionally he’d eat a piece of cake in the middle of one of his outbursts.

Part of being a good guy on WWE television is trying to be funny. It’s sports entertainment, after all. It isn’t enough to have good matches or beat everybody in front of you, you need to be able to excel in comedic segments. Steve Austin & The Rock were involved in some of the best comedy ever to air on Raw. They were great at kicking ass, but we remember their comedy just as much as we remember their physicality. We remember Degeneration X more for their comedic segments than anything they actually did in matches together.

The further Braun Strowman gets up the card, the more he will need to come off as a human being. It’s great to be a Monster Among Men, but we need to be able to relate to him on some level. He needs to be human. His Mixed Match Challenge teaming with Alexa Bliss is a great way to accomplish that.

Some have gotten hung up on the face/heel mixture some of the MMC teams have, but in most cases it makes sense. Alexa wanting to team with Braun makes perfect sense because he’s the most unstoppable dude on the roster. Braun wanting to team with Alexa makes perfect sense because, well, she is kinda cute.

It also allows the fans to apply a new meaning to Braun’s “Get These Hands” catchphrase. Braun’s feelings for Alexa further rounds out his character and makes him more relatable to us. It doesn’t dominate his activities either, as he still has plenty of time to crush everybody in his path.

He also has time to write music, as we found out on Monday night.

This had “flop” written all over it. Braun had not previously been presented as a comedic character to this degree. Answering Elias’s song with a song doesn’t sound like something the Braun Strowman we’ve grown familiar with would do. Usually, he just appears in the entranceway, screams, then murders whoever is in the way.

Creative threw Braun a curveball. They had him step outside Braun Strowman’s comfort zone. Could he do something completely different & get a positive reaction? Absolutely he could. Braun passed the test with flying colors. He was funny & also came off as a monster by breaking the huge bass guitar while trying to play it. Then he still murdered Elias at the end of the segment because he’s still Braun Strowman.

The segment probably shouldn’t have worked. I should probably be screaming about how WWE is ruining Braun Strowman by making him too funny. Maybe I should be worried that WWE will turn him into Big Show’s era where he was just a big guy that loved to have fun. Or maybe Braun will become Kane & be continually involved in stupid creative nonsense that limits his potential. WWE might still waste Braun’s best years the way they wasted Show’s & Kane’s.

From what I’ve seen so far, Braun might not let them.

He can be a completely ridiculous monster & a completely ridiculous human we can relate to.