The Hurt Business Reunites on Raw, Interrupts WWE Title Match
The Hurt Business is back together, reuniting on tonight’s episode of Raw to aid Bobby Lashley against Big E. Tonight’s show saw the stable reunite as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin came out to aid Lashley in his match against Big E. for the latter’s WWE Championship.
After the duo got involved, the rest of the New Day came out and it turned into a no contest. Adam Pearce then booked a rematch between E. and Lashley for later in the night within the confines of a steel cage.
Lashley and MVP ran the Hurt Business with Benjamin and Alexander for much of 2020, though they were more or less ended in March when Lashley kicked Benjamin and Alexander out. MVP is currently out of action with a knee injury, but posted to Twitter to react:
Why are @Sheltyb803 and @CedricAlexander out here … and why are they wearing #HurtBusiness T-shirts?!#WWERaw #WWEChampionship @WWEBigE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/CRaIg5qlYS
This was absolute chaos! The Hurt Business is back!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/jbDytKTgom
