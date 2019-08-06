wrestling / News
The IIconics Wanted To Help Pioneer The Women’s Tag Team Division
– The IIconics recently spoke to Asbury Park Press about their Women’s Tag Team Title run. The IIconics lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles last night on Raw to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
Peyton Royce On Winning The Titles: “That was easily the greatest night of our lives, of our careers, so far. It was so much more than a dream come true for us. For it to happen at WrestleMania, all of our dreams coming true with the Women’s Tag Team titles, everything came full circle for us. It was the best night and we always talk about how we don’t know if anything will be able to top it. We’ll see, I guess. We definitely want the championships to be company-wide.”
Billie Kay On The Titles Announcement: “When the division was announced, Peyton and I were so excited. Since day one, even since before we arrived in NXT, that was always the goal. We really wanted to help pioneer this era’s tag team division for the women. So it being announced was such a milestone, then us being a part of it was such a milestone.”
Billie Kay On Wrestling At MSG: “I’m just going to throw a little pun your way, but Madison Square Garden is an iconic venue, so to speak. So the fact that we get to perform there … is just really exciting. There are just so many cool things happening, that have already happened this year and that are going to happen through the end of the year. It’s just going to be a such a roller coaster ride.”
