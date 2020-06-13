The IIconics Are Ready to Bring the Women’s Tag Titles Back Home

– Ahead of tomorrow’s women’s tag team title Triple Threat Match, former tag team champs The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) proclaimed they are getting the the titles back tomorrow night. You can check out their hype tweets below.

Billie Kay initially wrote, “You train and you learn and you grow and you work hard and then you finally achieve what you’ve been working for right alongside your life partner… tomorrow is our night. Oh I’m sorry, this tweet was before #WrestleMania 35. Those titles are coming back home!! #WWEBacklash”

Peyton Royce later added, “Sasha and Bayley jumped the line, so I guess we’ll just have to take back what we made so #iiconic! #WWEBacklash”

The IIconics will be facing champs Sasha Banks and Bayley and former champs Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss at Backlash. The event goes live on the WWE Network at 7:00 pm EST on Sunday, June 14.

You train and you learn and you grow and you work hard and then you finally achieve what you’ve been working for right alongside your life partner… tomorrow is our night Oh I’m sorry, this tweet was before #WrestleMania 35 😅 Those titles are coming back home!! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/RtLzy2g0jO — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 13, 2020