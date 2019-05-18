The IIconics Say They Have A Lot of Creative Input With Their Promos

In an interview with The Gorilla Position podcast (via Fightful), The IIconics both said that they still have a lot of creative input when it comes to their promo work in the WWE. Here are highlights:

Peyton Royce on how involved they are creatively with their promos: “We actually do, and we’re very lucky. That’s the thing; our banter is how we talk and if we’re given, ‘This is your line and that’s my line’. This and that, it doesn’t come off organically, but when it’s just us talking… A lot of the time, we put into our talking segments, inside jokes that we make in the car on the way to Yakima.”

Billie Kay on what goes into their promos: “What makes us laugh, we just do, because then it’s just this genuine, organic personality coming out.”