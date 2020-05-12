wrestling / News

The IIconics Make WWE TV Return on Raw (Pics, Video)

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The IIconics are back on WWE TV at last, making their return on Raw. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made their first appearances on Raw since November, interrupting Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ Moment of Bliss segment and then facing the two in a non-title match. The IIconics won the bout.

