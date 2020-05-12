wrestling / News
The IIconics Make WWE TV Return on Raw (Pics, Video)
The IIconics are back on WWE TV at last, making their return on Raw. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made their first appearances on Raw since November, interrupting Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ Moment of Bliss segment and then facing the two in a non-title match. The IIconics won the bout.
You can see pics and video from the segment and match below:
We are NOT joking you…#TheIIconics @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE are BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/FTHaRdJbA1
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020
A tag team match NEXT on #WWERaw pitting @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE against Women's #TagTeamChampions @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE?
Now that would be I I C O N I C. pic.twitter.com/3gMO50PQdZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020
OUCH, @PeytonRoyceWWE. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5MWepvN26V
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 12, 2020
RAW just became I I C O N I C!@BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE are back in action on #WWERaw against Women's #TagTeamChampions @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE! pic.twitter.com/3r0rcoI8iU
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020
#TheIIconics @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE cap off their #WWERaw return with a VICTORY over the WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! pic.twitter.com/rNUmIw4wKc
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020
