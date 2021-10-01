The IInspiration Announce First Post-WWE Dates For October

The IInspiration, the team of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (fka The IIconics in WWE) have announced their first post-WWE dates, with four appearances this month. All of the dates are for signings only and do not include any matches.

On October 2, they will be at Legends of the Ring in New Jersey.

On October 9, they will appear at Hazzard Fest in Greeneville, Tennessee.

On October 16, the two will show up at CelebFest 2 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Finally, they will have a Highspots Virtual Signing on October 21.

The announcements were made during the Off Her Chops podcast and they said that while they are taking things slow, more announcements are on the way. The podcast returns on October 28, and they have teamed with the platform Hurrdat Media.