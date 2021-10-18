The IInspiration Reveal the Reason They Chose To Sign With Impact Wrestling

The IInspiration are headed to Impact Wrestling, and in a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee discussed their decision to sign with Impact, whether they would ever consider returning to WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Jessica McKay on the reason the duo decided to sign with Impact: “Cass and I, we spoke about this a lot where the possibilities where were we could end up. It really came down to IMPACT having such an amazing tag team division, first and foremost. That’s what we wanted to do and that’s where we feel like we fit the best. When we made the decision to join IMPACT, it just felt right. After WWE, having that feeling of, ‘this feels really good,’ was so important for us. We’ve heard nothing but incredible things about IMPACT. We’re super excited to join the locker room and be a part of it.”

Cassie Lee: “That is our complete focus. We’re going for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships and that’s been Jess’ and my dream for as long as I can remember. We want to create this women’s tag team division that is the best. I really feel that the Knockouts division is up there with the best women’s division across all platforms. I feel honored to be a part of that and to be part of a tag team division like that, it means everything to Jess and I.”

McKay on whether she would consider a return to WWE if the company contacted them: “For my mental health, no, but I would throw out an absurd amount of money just to see what happens.”

Lee: “I joke that I would leave them on read.”