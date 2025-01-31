wrestling / News

The IInspiration Reuniting For Prestige Wrestling WrestleMania Weekend Show

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The IInspiration Prestige Wrestling Nothing To Lose Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

The IInspiration are coming back together for Prestige Wrestling’s show over WrestleMania weekend. Prestige announced that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay will reunite for their Nothing To Lose show on April 17th, as you can see below.

This marks McKay’s return to the ring after two years, he last match coming as part of The IInspiration with Lee in April of 2022.

