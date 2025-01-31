wrestling / News
The IInspiration Reuniting For Prestige Wrestling WrestleMania Weekend Show
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
The IInspiration are coming back together for Prestige Wrestling’s show over WrestleMania weekend. Prestige announced that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay will reunite for their Nothing To Lose show on April 17th, as you can see below.
This marks McKay’s return to the ring after two years, he last match coming as part of The IInspiration with Lee in April of 2022.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
The IInspiration (@JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee) make their in ring return at #NothingToLose!
Thursday, April 17th, 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
@ Meet Las Vegas
All Ages
Tickets on sale TOMORROW (1/31) at 10:00 AM pacific time!
🎟️ https://t.co/923RtPRI1t pic.twitter.com/00pZjxSARZ
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) January 30, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Is a Fan of Tessa Blanchard Despite Racist Accusations
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Monty Brown Not Becoming The TNA World Champion At The Height Of His Popularity
- Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While
- WWE Superstar Rumored for Return at the Royal Rumble This Weekend (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)