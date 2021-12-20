The IInspiration Reveals That WWE Rejected A Podcast Idea From Them

In an interview with Fightful, The IInspiration spoke about an idea for a podcast when they were in WWE as the IIconics, which was rejected by the company. Here are highlights:

Cassie Lee on wanting to be themselves: “That’s what we wanted to create, the platform where we could create Cassie and Jessie and let people know who they are because, for the last six years, they only knew Billie and Peyton. So that was important to us.”

Jessie McKay on the pressure they were under: “We put so much pressure on ourselves in WWE to be the perfect superstar and that’s just not real. Now we get to actually be real, down-to-earth people.”

Jessie on pitching a podcast: “The podcast, we pitched it and it got a big fat no.”

Cassie on keeping the idea for later: “But we always had it in our back pocket because one day. There’s always going to be life after WWE.”

Cassie on the ‘Off Her Chops’ podcast: “I want to say it was pretty damn quick. It was the day after. Because Jess was like, ‘I want some time. We’re gonna move forward together, but I need some time to get through this.’ I said, ‘Yep. I respect that,’ and I couldn’t fucking wait.”