The IInspiration Reveals Who Inspired Their Current Gimmick

– Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag team champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) recently spoke to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp during WrestleCade Revenge. Below are some highlights:

Cassie Lee on who inspired this version of their characters: “Britney Spears, Eddie Guerrero. I mean, if you’ve been following what we’ve been doing it’s been this pop star vibe. Britney Spears was our inspiration, but we love that what everyone took from that was Harlem Heat—it’s tag team inspiration. I love that.”

Cassie Lee on the inspiration from Eddie Guerrero: “Especially, that was on the anniversary—that’s not a good thing—of his passing. Just all tied in, you know?”

Jessie McKay on taking inspiration from famous pop stars: “Britney is a hard one to bloody top. Everything she does, I’m just like, ‘Damn.’ I literally send Cassie numerous photos a week saying, ‘I want to do this, I want to do this.’ But you got a shout out to Xtina.”

The IInspiration won the Knockouts tag team titles for their Impact Wrestling debut at Bound for Glory in October.