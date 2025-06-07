wrestling / News

The IInspiration Set To Compete on Next Week’s TNA Impact

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact The IInspiration 6-12-2025 Image Credit: TNA Wrestling

As previously reported, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) made their TNA returns last night at the Against All Odds Countdown show, confronting TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash & Heather By Elegance. TNA Wrestling later announced that the former tag champs will be competing in the ring on next week’s iMPACT! It will be their first time competing on IMPACT in three years on Thursday, June 12 on AXS TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The IInspiration, TNA, TNA Impact, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading