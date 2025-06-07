wrestling / News
The IInspiration Set To Compete on Next Week’s TNA Impact
– As previously reported, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) made their TNA returns last night at the Against All Odds Countdown show, confronting TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash & Heather By Elegance. TNA Wrestling later announced that the former tag champs will be competing in the ring on next week’s iMPACT! It will be their first time competing on IMPACT in three years on Thursday, June 12 on AXS TV.
