The IInspiration Sign With Impact Wrestling, Teaser Video Airs At Knockouts Knockdown (Video)

The IInspiration, also known as The IIconics during their run in WWE, have signed with Impact Wrestling, reports PWInsider, and will debut at the Bound for Glory PPV on October 23rd. A teaser for the duo aired at the conclusion of tonight’s Impact Knockouts Knockdown event.

Check out the teaser below. Chelsea Green also tweeted that she’s so excited about the news and Scott D’Amore tweeted welcoming Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay to Impact.