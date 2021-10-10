wrestling / News
The IInspiration Sign With Impact Wrestling, Teaser Video Airs At Knockouts Knockdown (Video)
The IInspiration, also known as The IIconics during their run in WWE, have signed with Impact Wrestling, reports PWInsider, and will debut at the Bound for Glory PPV on October 23rd. A teaser for the duo aired at the conclusion of tonight’s Impact Knockouts Knockdown event.
Check out the teaser below. Chelsea Green also tweeted that she’s so excited about the news and Scott D’Amore tweeted welcoming Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay to Impact.
The IInspiration is coming! #BoundForGlory @CassieLee @JessicaMcKay
BFG tickets: https://t.co/IQZ1hLYRFZ pic.twitter.com/9Byl3DogZt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021
I’M SO DAMN EXCITED!!!!!! https://t.co/K2J8BF4De2
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 10, 2021
Welcome @JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee aka IInspiration to the @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts roster.
See you ladies at #BoundForGlory #KnockoutsKnockdown https://t.co/WUt5I1Bznh
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) October 10, 2021
— Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) October 10, 2021
— Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) October 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Details on WWE’s Relationship With Peacock, Fox Relationship Throwing MLW’s Tubi Plans in Doubt
- Details On Why Harry Smith Has Been Absent From WWE Following Return
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear