The IInspiration To Get Title Shot At Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory

October 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we previously reported, The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, have signed with Impact Wrestling. However it’s bigger than that. The company announced that the team will get a shot at Knockouts tag team champions Decay (Rosemary and Havok) at Bound for Glory on October 23. Here’s the updated card:

* Impact World Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James
* Impact X Division Championship: Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD
* Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards vs. TBD
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace vs. Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler vs. Fallah Bahh vs. TBD
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Decay (c) vs. The Iinspiration
* Awesome Kong to get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

