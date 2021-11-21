wrestling / News

The IInspiration Want To Act When They’re Done With Wrestling

November 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The IInspiration

In an interview with The Paltrocast (via Fightful), Cassie Lee said that the IInspiration hope to get into acting when they leave wrestling, and have been taking classes.

She said: “Yes, Jess and I have both been taking acting classes individually now but for almost going on two years now. That is something that you can’t wrestle forever, you know, the body especially a woman’s body breaks out after a while, and Jess and I’ve been going at this for going on 13-14 years. Yes, In the long term, in the long run. I see myself in film and television into the old age. It’s a big passion of mine. I noticed budgets as well. So I am excited for us to pursue that avenue.

