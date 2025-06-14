The IInspiration Weigh In On Possibly Appearing On NXT TV For TNA

The IInspiration are signed with TNA and they see a potential NXT appearance as a full circle moment for them. The two were in WWE as the IIconics, and they spoke with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown who asked about a possible appearance in NXT through the WWE and TNA partnership. You can see highlights below:

Jessie McKay on their return to the ring on Impact: “It was absolutely incredible to get back in the ring at Prestige this past April. It had been three years since Cassie and I had had a tag team match together, and honestly, we were ready for it. We’ve been training since last October at an amazing wrestling school in Orlando – Flatbacks and immediately starting brainstorming gear ideas and how we can make this run better than ever. We have been having so much fun and want to keep up that momentum.”

Cassie Lee on their return to TNA: “TNA is the right place for us as when we stepped away three years ago, it was from TNA. We really enjoyed our time there and loved the people and performers we were able to grow into. So, it only felt right to make our return to TNA. Now is the right time as we both have our families set up at home. We stepped away to start our families and have loved getting to spend every moment with them.”

McKay on potentially appearing in NXT: “We learned so much at our time in NXT and the women’s roster there now is so talented so it would definitely be a full circle moment for us.”