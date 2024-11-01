wrestling / News

The Infantry Join Forces With Shane Taylor Promotions On ROH TV

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane Taylor Promotions The Infantry ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

The Infantry have joined Shane Taylor Promotions, agreeing to do so on this week’s ROH TV. Thursday’s show saw Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty approach Trish Adora, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo and propose that they join the group. After some discussion, the trio agreed.

The Infantry later picked up a win over the SAP with interference from Moriarty, who took out Angelico behind the ref’s back.

