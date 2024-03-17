The Infantry Upset the House of Black on AEW Collision, Advance In AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the Infantry upset the House of Black and advanced in the AEW World Tag Team title tournament. However, it wasn’t without controversy. The Infantry were hit with several moves by Buddy Matthews and Brody King, saved each other from defeat. Later, Matthews actually broke up a pinfall himself. That proved to be costly as Mark Briscoe came out and hit him with a chair, causing Brody King to chase him. Matthews was then pinned and lost the match.

The Infantry have now advanced in the tournament and will face FTR.

