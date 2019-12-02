wrestling / News
The Inner Circle Take Over Being the Elite (Recap)
The latest edition of Being the Elite is actually called ‘Being the Inner Circle’, because Chris Jericho’s group have taken over.
– The video opens with Leva Bates reading a book to Ortiz, Santana and Sammy Guevara. They reveal that in the past week they’ve learned ‘don’t kidnap people’ and take a selfie together.
– The three make fun of Being the Elite, which Guevara feels ‘fell off when AEW started.’
– Jake Hager is editing the episode in real time, but doesn’t seem to take criticism well.
– They even have their own mailbag. Jake Hager is asked when he’ll wrestle but he doesn’t answer.
– As they debate doing another episode next week, Santana teases doing a magic trick. Instead, Nick Jackson magically appears and causes Santana to wear a Young Bucks t-shirt. The Inner Circle run away, and Brandon Cutler later finds the camera.
