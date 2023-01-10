The Judgment Day Earn Tag Team Title Shot On WWE Raw

The Judgment Day have earned a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships by virtue of a big win on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor and Damien Priest defeat The O.C., Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits in the main event earn the title shot.

The final portion of the match saw Dominik Mysterio replace Finn Balor after Balor was taken out due to injury when Otis flattened both Balor and Chad Gable. The Usos then came out and stared of with Judgment Day.

It’s worth noting that it is specifically mentioned that the team are #1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships, and not the Undispited WWE Tag Team Championships. The Usos unified the titles when they beat RK-Bro back in May of last year.