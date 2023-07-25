The Judgment Day Take Out Seth Rollins During Contract Signing on WWE Raw

Seth Rollins fell victim to The Judgment Day during his contract signing segment with Finn Balor at WWE Raw. Monday’s episode featured a contract signing between Balor and Rollins for their World Heavyweight Championship match, where the two went back and forth amid the signing. Rollins said that the Judgment Day would implode because even if Balor won, which he said there was no chance of happening, Damien Priest would then cash in Money in the Bank.

Rollins countered that he’s been slowly going insane over the past seven years since his loss to Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 and promised to make Rollins his “seven-year bitch.” The Judgment Day then attacked and Sami Zayn tried to make the save but was unable to. Balor hitting Rollins with the Coup de Grace to end the show.