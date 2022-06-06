wrestling / News

The Judgment Day Proves Victorious At WWE Hell in a Cell (Highlights)

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Judgment Day WWE Hell in a Cell Image Credit: WWE

The Judgment Day’s loyalty to each other proved to be too much for AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell in a Cell. Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley defeated the aligned trio of babyfaces at Sunday night’s PPV. Edge pinned Balor with a Spear after Ripley stood in his way, preventing him from hitting a Coup de Grace. You can see some clips from the match below.

Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Judgment Day, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading