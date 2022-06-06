The Judgment Day Proves Victorious At WWE Hell in a Cell (Highlights)

The Judgment Day’s loyalty to each other proved to be too much for AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell in a Cell. Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley defeated the aligned trio of babyfaces at Sunday night’s PPV. Edge pinned Balor with a Spear after Ripley stood in his way, preventing him from hitting a Coup de Grace. You can see some clips from the match below.

Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage is here.

YOU LIV IT OR LIE IT

YOU LIV IT OR LIE IT@YaOnlyLivvOnce #HIAC pic.twitter.com/mV9ZU7IU6V — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022