The Judgment Day Proves Victorious At WWE Hell in a Cell (Highlights)
The Judgment Day’s loyalty to each other proved to be too much for AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell in a Cell. Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley defeated the aligned trio of babyfaces at Sunday night’s PPV. Edge pinned Balor with a Spear after Ripley stood in his way, preventing him from hitting a Coup de Grace. You can see some clips from the match below.
Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage is here.
